AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 37,516 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,516 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 645,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,893. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

