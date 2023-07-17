Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,279 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,206.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,113 shares of company stock worth $525,729 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $92.59. 50,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

