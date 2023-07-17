Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1588244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Aleafia Health (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aleafia Health Inc. will post -0.028 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aleafia Health
Aleafia Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.