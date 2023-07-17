Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $927.75 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $927.75 million and approximately $79.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,710,913,732 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

