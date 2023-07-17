Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.70

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.70 and last traded at $123.70, with a volume of 32862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

