American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 61,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.