American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.97 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

