Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,142. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $80.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

