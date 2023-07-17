Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.09. 512,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.