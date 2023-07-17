Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,245 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,245 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $74.33. 1,598,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.