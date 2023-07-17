Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 72.6% in June

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Price Performance

Shares of AMST stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.63. 23,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,043. Amesite has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

