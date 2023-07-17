Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.74

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ambev Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

