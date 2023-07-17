Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) PT at $24.20

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.