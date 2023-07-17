Analysts Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Target Price at $28.80

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.97 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

