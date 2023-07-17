Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $173.33

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $189.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.