Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Benchmark

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.31.

AR stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 103,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

