Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HOUS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 696,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

