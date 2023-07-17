Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.91. 864,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,330. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.