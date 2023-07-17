Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 161.2% in June

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $25.80.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
