Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 161.2% in June

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

About Aprea Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

