Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up to $41.83

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $43.08. Aramark shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 341,832 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

