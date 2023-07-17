ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 389,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,302. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,289 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.