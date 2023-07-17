Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 168.8% in June

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 841,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

