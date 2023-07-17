Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 130,029 shares.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $635.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

