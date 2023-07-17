Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 4.7%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. 283,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,407,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at $986,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

