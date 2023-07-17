Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBKL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

