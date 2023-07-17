Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.70.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
