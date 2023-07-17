Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$24.50 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.70.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.