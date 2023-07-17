Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. 21,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

