Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $27,010.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at $175,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,807 shares of company stock valued at $34,119. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.13. 358,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Further Reading

