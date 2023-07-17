Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Astec Industries worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $5,414,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 28.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 148.58%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

