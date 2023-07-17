Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 281,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,465. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,011,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

