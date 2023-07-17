Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $549.90

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $549.90, but opened at $562.89. Atrion shares last traded at $579.00, with a volume of 1,148 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.05 and a 200 day moving average of $605.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

