Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of AUBN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

