Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.