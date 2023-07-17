Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,495 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NOBL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. The company had a trading volume of 302,749 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

