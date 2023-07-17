Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,152 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.40. 946,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,094. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

