Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,624. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

