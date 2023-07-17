Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 222,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,157. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

