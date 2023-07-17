Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

