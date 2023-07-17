Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,374 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.70. 4,032,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,339,625. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

