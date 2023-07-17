Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of United Homes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ:UHG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
