Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS EFAV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,960 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

