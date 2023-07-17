Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.11. 2,249,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

