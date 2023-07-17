Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 679 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,128. The company has a market capitalization of $972.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.