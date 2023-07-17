Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $76.52. 24,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,399. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.