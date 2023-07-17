AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,535.88

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $24,535.88 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $840.23 or 0.02773503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

