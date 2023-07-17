Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

