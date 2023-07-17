Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 3.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 134,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 332,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bally’s Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $694.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally's (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Bally's had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bally's Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

