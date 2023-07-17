Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 3.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 134,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 332,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Bally’s Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $694.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

