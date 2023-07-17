Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $82.58

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.58, but opened at $84.50. Bank First shares last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 5,225 shares traded.

Bank First Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 29.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 85,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

