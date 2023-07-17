Bank of America Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $435.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.93. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $402.99.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.