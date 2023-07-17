Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $181.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,426. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

